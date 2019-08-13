EIH Q1 net loss at Rs 1.13 cr

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on August 13 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 14.70 crore during April-June quarter a year ago, EIH said in a BSE filing.

Its total income fell 10.52 per cent to Rs 358.22 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 400.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total expenses declined 4.64 per cent to Rs 357.93 crore in June quarter as compared with Rs 375.35 crore in the year-ago period.