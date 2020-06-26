App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

EIH Hotels Q4 net profit rises 66.46% to Rs 33.16 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.92 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, EIH Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

EIH Hotels, which runs chain of hotels and resorts under Oberoi brand, on Friday reported 66.46 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.92 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, EIH Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 410.44crore as compared to Rs 503.45 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Close

For 2019-20, the company said its consolidated net profit was at Rs 165.14 crore as against Rs 148.96 crore in 2018-19.

related news

Consolidated revenue from operations for FY20 was at Rs 1,596.25 crore as compared to Rs 1810.82 crore in FY19, it said.

In a separate filing, EIH Ltd said the consequences of COVID-19 outbreak on its business for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 have been limited, as business was impacted only in the latter half of March 2020.

However, in view of the continued impact in Q1 FY20, several cost rationalisation measures have been initiated subsequent to the year end and are being monitored, it added.

The company further said hotels in most locations have been allowed to resume operations effective June 8 with the balance expecting to open by July 1.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Business #EIH Hotels #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally breaches 5 lakh-mark

Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally breaches 5 lakh-mark

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.