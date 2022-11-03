 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.05 crore, up 74.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:

Net Sales at Rs 401.05 crore in September 2022 up 74.3% from Rs. 230.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.55 crore in September 2022 up 166.19% from Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.61 crore in September 2022 up 1140.57% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

EIH shares closed at 192.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.26% over the last 12 months.

EIH
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 401.05 394.29 230.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 401.05 394.29 230.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 32.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.24 98.66 92.59
Depreciation 31.60 31.39 31.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 44.03 41.08 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 168.13 155.01 114.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.05 68.15 -41.16
Other Income 15.96 18.04 17.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.01 86.19 -23.38
Interest 7.90 8.49 9.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.11 77.70 -32.92
Exceptional Items -31.39 15.48 --
P/L Before Tax 29.72 93.18 -32.92
Tax 2.89 21.13 -5.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.83 72.05 -27.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -4.13 -3.58 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.70 68.47 -27.84
Minority Interest 2.20 -3.04 0.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.35 -2.61 -9.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.55 62.82 -37.09
Equity Share Capital 125.07 125.07 125.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 1.00 -0.59
Diluted EPS 0.39 1.00 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 1.00 -0.59
Diluted EPS 0.39 1.00 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
