    EIH Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.05 crore, up 74.3% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:

    Net Sales at Rs 401.05 crore in September 2022 up 74.3% from Rs. 230.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.55 crore in September 2022 up 166.19% from Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.61 crore in September 2022 up 1140.57% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.

    EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

    EIH shares closed at 192.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.26% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations401.05394.29230.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations401.05394.29230.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----32.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.2498.6692.59
    Depreciation31.6031.3931.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies44.0341.08--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses168.13155.01114.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.0568.15-41.16
    Other Income15.9618.0417.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.0186.19-23.38
    Interest7.908.499.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.1177.70-32.92
    Exceptional Items-31.3915.48--
    P/L Before Tax29.7293.18-32.92
    Tax2.8921.13-5.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8372.05-27.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-4.13-3.58--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7068.47-27.84
    Minority Interest2.20-3.040.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.35-2.61-9.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.5562.82-37.09
    Equity Share Capital125.07125.07125.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.391.00-0.59
    Diluted EPS0.391.00-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.361.00-0.59
    Diluted EPS0.391.00-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

