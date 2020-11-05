EIH Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore, down 78.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore in September 2020 down 78.57% from Rs. 335.68 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.83 crore in September 2020 down 498.31% from Rs. 29.08 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2020 down 347.63% from Rs. 35.19 crore in September 2019.
EIH shares closed at 74.15 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.37% over the last 12 months.
|EIH
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.92
|29.74
|335.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.92
|29.74
|335.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|44.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.29
|97.39
|120.02
|Depreciation
|34.01
|34.19
|36.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|10.95
|5.26
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.70
|67.91
|151.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-134.03
|-175.01
|-17.12
|Other Income
|12.88
|14.88
|15.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-121.15
|-160.13
|-1.63
|Interest
|13.73
|12.63
|14.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-134.88
|-172.76
|-15.92
|Exceptional Items
|-2.49
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-137.37
|-172.76
|-15.92
|Tax
|-35.74
|-42.61
|-44.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-101.63
|-130.15
|28.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-101.63
|-130.15
|28.44
|Minority Interest
|2.94
|2.78
|-1.47
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-17.14
|-21.91
|2.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-115.83
|-149.28
|29.08
|Equity Share Capital
|114.31
|114.31
|114.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-2.61
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-2.61
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-2.61
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-2.61
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm