EIH Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore, down 78.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore in September 2020 down 78.57% from Rs. 335.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.83 crore in September 2020 down 498.31% from Rs. 29.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2020 down 347.63% from Rs. 35.19 crore in September 2019.

EIH shares closed at 74.15 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.37% over the last 12 months.