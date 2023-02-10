 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH consolidated net profit rises to Rs 151 crore in Q3

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 586.41 crore as compared to Rs 360.12 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, a part of the Oberoi group, on Friday reported an over three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.08 crore in the December quarter, on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 415.99 crore, up from Rs 313.87 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, the company said.

