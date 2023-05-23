English
    EIH Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 637.06 crore, up 111.68% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:

    Net Sales at Rs 637.06 crore in March 2023 up 111.68% from Rs. 300.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.37 crore in March 2023 up 468.91% from Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.99 crore in March 2023 up 561.29% from Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2022.

    EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    EIH shares closed at 201.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.45% returns over the last 6 months and 44.37% over the last 12 months.

    EIH
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations637.06586.41300.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations637.06586.41300.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.89112.4789.19
    Depreciation31.7131.4831.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----40.55
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses316.97264.93152.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.49177.53-12.82
    Other Income26.7916.8115.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.28194.343.07
    Interest12.077.119.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.21187.23-6.36
    Exceptional Items-51.39-1.7355.24
    P/L Before Tax135.82185.5048.88
    Tax52.4048.3222.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.42137.1826.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---2.35-3.67
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.42134.8323.13
    Minority Interest-7.79-5.89-1.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.7413.90-7.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.37142.8414.83
    Equity Share Capital125.07125.07125.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.352.280.24
    Diluted EPS1.352.280.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.352.280.24
    Diluted EPS1.352.280.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am