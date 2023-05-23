EIH Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 637.06 crore, up 111.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 637.06 crore in March 2023 up 111.68% from Rs. 300.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.37 crore in March 2023 up 468.91% from Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.99 crore in March 2023 up 561.29% from Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2022.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

EIH shares closed at 201.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.45% returns over the last 6 months and 44.37% over the last 12 months.