EIH Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.95 crore, up 39.16% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:

Net Sales at Rs 300.95 crore in March 2022 up 39.16% from Rs. 216.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2022 up 130.35% from Rs. 48.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2022 up 460.85% from Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

EIH shares closed at 159.05 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.40% returns over the last 6 months and 81.67% over the last 12 months.

EIH
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.95 365.38 216.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 300.95 365.38 216.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.19 96.06 86.11
Depreciation 31.86 31.66 31.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 40.55 47.22 32.31
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.17 136.60 122.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.82 53.84 -55.81
Other Income 15.89 13.50 14.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.07 67.34 -41.30
Interest 9.43 9.69 8.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.36 57.65 -50.19
Exceptional Items 55.24 -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.88 57.65 -50.19
Tax 22.08 15.30 -10.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.80 42.35 -39.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -3.67 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.13 42.35 -39.92
Minority Interest -1.02 -2.77 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.28 -1.55 -8.91
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.83 38.03 -48.87
Equity Share Capital 125.07 125.07 125.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.61 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.61 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.61 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.61 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 5, 2022 10:43 am
