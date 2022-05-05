EIH Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.95 crore, up 39.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.95 crore in March 2022 up 39.16% from Rs. 216.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2022 up 130.35% from Rs. 48.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2022 up 460.85% from Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

EIH shares closed at 159.05 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.40% returns over the last 6 months and 81.67% over the last 12 months.