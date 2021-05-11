EIH Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.26 crore, down 47.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.26 crore in March 2021 down 47.31% from Rs. 410.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.87 crore in March 2021 down 275.04% from Rs. 27.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2021 down 109.18% from Rs. 105.40 crore in March 2020.

EIH shares closed at 89.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.96% over the last 12 months.