EIH Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.26 crore, down 47.31% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:
Net Sales at Rs 216.26 crore in March 2021 down 47.31% from Rs. 410.44 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.87 crore in March 2021 down 275.04% from Rs. 27.92 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2021 down 109.18% from Rs. 105.40 crore in March 2020.
EIH shares closed at 89.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.96% over the last 12 months.
|EIH
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216.26
|179.16
|410.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.26
|179.16
|410.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|86.11
|83.14
|116.89
|Depreciation
|31.62
|32.84
|36.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|32.31
|26.56
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|122.03
|96.30
|208.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.81
|-59.68
|48.35
|Other Income
|14.51
|15.62
|20.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.30
|-44.06
|69.08
|Interest
|8.89
|10.49
|13.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.19
|-54.55
|55.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.19
|-54.55
|55.80
|Tax
|-10.27
|-11.63
|11.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.92
|-42.92
|44.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.92
|-42.92
|44.10
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-5.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-8.91
|-12.86
|-10.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-48.87
|-55.73
|27.92
|Equity Share Capital
|125.07
|125.07
|114.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.91
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.91
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.91
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.91
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited