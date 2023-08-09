EIH Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 498.10 crore, up 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.10 crore in June 2023 up 26.33% from Rs. 394.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.76 crore in June 2023 up 65.17% from Rs. 62.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.96 crore in June 2023 up 53.05% from Rs. 117.58 crore in June 2022.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2022.

EIH shares closed at 209.80 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 37.08% over the last 12 months.