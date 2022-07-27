 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

EIH Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.29 crore, up 311.02% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:

Net Sales at Rs 394.29 crore in June 2022 up 311.02% from Rs. 95.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.82 crore in June 2022 up 155.48% from Rs. 113.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.58 crore in June 2022 up 235.54% from Rs. 86.75 crore in June 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.

EIH shares closed at 155.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 37.84% over the last 12 months.

EIH
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 394.29 300.95 95.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 394.29 300.95 95.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 15.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.66 89.19 91.24
Depreciation 31.39 31.86 31.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 41.08 40.55 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.01 152.17 90.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.15 -12.82 -133.09
Other Income 18.04 15.89 14.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.19 3.07 -118.37
Interest 8.49 9.43 9.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.70 -6.36 -127.48
Exceptional Items 15.48 55.24 --
P/L Before Tax 93.18 48.88 -127.48
Tax 21.13 22.08 -30.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.05 26.80 -96.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -3.58 -3.67 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.47 23.13 -96.92
Minority Interest -3.04 -1.02 1.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.61 -7.28 -17.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.82 14.83 -113.23
Equity Share Capital 125.07 125.07 125.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.24 -1.81
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.24 -1.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.24 -1.81
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.24 -1.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #EIH #hotels #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.