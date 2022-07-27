EIH Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.29 crore, up 311.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.29 crore in June 2022 up 311.02% from Rs. 95.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.82 crore in June 2022 up 155.48% from Rs. 113.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.58 crore in June 2022 up 235.54% from Rs. 86.75 crore in June 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.

EIH shares closed at 155.00 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 37.84% over the last 12 months.