EIH Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.93 crore, up 222.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.93 crore in June 2021 up 222.56% from Rs. 29.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.23 crore in June 2021 up 24.15% from Rs. 149.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 86.75 crore in June 2021 up 31.12% from Rs. 125.94 crore in June 2020.

EIH shares closed at 112.75 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.50% returns over the last 6 months and 92.57% over the last 12 months.