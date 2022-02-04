EIH Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 365.38 crore, up 103.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.38 crore in December 2021 up 103.94% from Rs. 179.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.03 crore in December 2021 up 168.12% from Rs. 55.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.00 crore in December 2021 up 982.35% from Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2020.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2020.

EIH shares closed at 147.35 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.63% returns over the last 6 months and 56.01% over the last 12 months.