EIH Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 365.38 crore, up 103.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.38 crore in December 2021 up 103.94% from Rs. 179.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.03 crore in December 2021 up 168.12% from Rs. 55.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.00 crore in December 2021 up 982.35% from Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2020.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2020.

EIH shares closed at 142.00 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.15% returns over the last 6 months and 43.58% over the last 12 months.