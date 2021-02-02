EIH Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.16 crore, down 64.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.16 crore in December 2020 down 64.84% from Rs. 509.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.73 crore in December 2020 down 158.63% from Rs. 95.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2020 down 106.3% from Rs. 178.00 crore in December 2019.

EIH shares closed at 91.10 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.70% returns over the last 6 months and -31.25% over the last 12 months.