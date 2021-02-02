EIH Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.16 crore, down 64.84% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EIH are:
Net Sales at Rs 179.16 crore in December 2020 down 64.84% from Rs. 509.55 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.73 crore in December 2020 down 158.63% from Rs. 95.06 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2020 down 106.3% from Rs. 178.00 crore in December 2019.
EIH shares closed at 91.10 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.70% returns over the last 6 months and -31.25% over the last 12 months.
|EIH
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|179.16
|71.92
|509.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|179.16
|71.92
|509.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.14
|85.29
|116.63
|Depreciation
|32.84
|34.01
|37.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|26.56
|10.95
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.30
|75.70
|239.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.68
|-134.03
|116.41
|Other Income
|15.62
|12.88
|24.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.06
|-121.15
|140.99
|Interest
|10.49
|13.73
|14.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.55
|-134.88
|126.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.49
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.55
|-137.37
|126.46
|Tax
|-11.63
|-35.74
|33.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.92
|-101.63
|92.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.92
|-101.63
|92.72
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|2.94
|-7.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-12.86
|-17.14
|9.84
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-55.73
|-115.83
|95.06
|Equity Share Capital
|125.07
|114.31
|114.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-2.03
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-2.03
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-2.03
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-2.03
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited