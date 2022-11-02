 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH back in black with Rs 26.4 crore profit in September quarter

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

The company reported a loss of Rs 34.22 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.48 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 401.05 crore, as against Rs 228.96 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

However, EIH Ltd's total expenses also increased to Rs 355.9 crore in the July-September period from Rs 275.37 crore last year, it added.

