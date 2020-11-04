EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore, down 70.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore in September 2020 down 70.73% from Rs. 45.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.74 crore in September 2020 down 312.1% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2020 down 2619.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2019.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 226.60 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.43% over the last 12 months.