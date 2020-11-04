EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore, down 70.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore in September 2020 down 70.73% from Rs. 45.61 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.74 crore in September 2020 down 312.1% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2020 down 2619.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2019.
EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 226.60 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.43% over the last 12 months.
|EIH Associated Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.35
|3.00
|45.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.35
|3.00
|45.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.57
|0.36
|4.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.10
|11.07
|15.00
|Depreciation
|4.28
|4.24
|3.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.12
|9.75
|27.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.72
|-22.42
|-5.30
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.40
|1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.86
|-21.02
|-3.43
|Interest
|0.23
|0.11
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.10
|-21.12
|-3.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.10
|-21.12
|-3.56
|Tax
|-4.36
|-5.93
|-8.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.74
|-15.19
|5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.74
|-15.19
|5.06
|Equity Share Capital
|30.47
|30.47
|30.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.52
|-4.99
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.52
|-4.99
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.52
|-4.99
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.52
|-4.99
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am