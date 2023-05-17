EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore, up 77.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore in March 2023 up 77.89% from Rs. 60.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2023 up 288.93% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2023 up 152.8% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2022.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2022.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 503.50 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.