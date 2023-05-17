English
    EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore, up 77.89% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore in March 2023 up 77.89% from Rs. 60.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2023 up 288.93% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2023 up 152.8% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2022.

    EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2022.

    EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 503.50 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.

    EIH Associated Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.83110.6160.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.83110.6160.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3515.0312.27
    Depreciation4.044.173.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.3450.6635.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0940.749.13
    Other Income2.681.840.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7742.599.95
    Interest0.080.080.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.6942.509.91
    Exceptional Items-----0.43
    P/L Before Tax30.6942.509.48
    Tax4.5312.342.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1730.176.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1730.176.73
    Equity Share Capital30.4730.4730.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.599.902.21
    Diluted EPS8.599.902.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.599.902.21
    Diluted EPS8.599.902.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am