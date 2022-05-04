 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore, up 25.7% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore in March 2022 up 25.7% from Rs. 48.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 up 806.1% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2022 up 99.85% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 481.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 110.53% over the last 12 months.

EIH Associated Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.62 76.65 48.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.62 76.65 48.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.82 5.93 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.27 12.08 10.19
Depreciation 3.82 3.99 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.58 32.18 31.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.13 22.46 2.18
Other Income 0.82 0.68 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.95 23.14 2.70
Interest 0.03 0.14 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.91 23.00 2.61
Exceptional Items -0.43 -- -3.93
P/L Before Tax 9.48 23.00 -1.31
Tax 2.75 7.00 -0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.73 16.00 -0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.73 16.00 -0.95
Equity Share Capital 30.47 30.47 30.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 5.25 -0.31
Diluted EPS 2.21 5.25 -0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 5.25 -0.31
Diluted EPS 2.21 5.25 -0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
