EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore, up 25.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.62 crore in March 2022 up 25.7% from Rs. 48.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 up 806.1% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2022 up 99.85% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 481.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 110.53% over the last 12 months.