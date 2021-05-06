EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.22 crore, down 31.72% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.22 crore in March 2021 down 31.72% from Rs. 70.62 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 down 108.87% from Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021 down 65.17% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2020.
EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 237.75 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 19.23% over the last 12 months.
|EIH Associated Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.22
|36.82
|70.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.22
|36.82
|70.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|5.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.19
|9.84
|13.33
|Depreciation
|4.19
|4.26
|4.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.66
|22.52
|34.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.18
|0.21
|13.19
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.29
|2.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.70
|0.50
|15.43
|Interest
|0.08
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.61
|0.39
|15.36
|Exceptional Items
|-3.93
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|0.39
|15.36
|Tax
|-0.36
|0.25
|4.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|0.14
|10.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|0.14
|10.74
|Equity Share Capital
|30.47
|30.47
|30.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.04
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.04
|3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.04
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.04
|3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited