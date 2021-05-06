EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.22 crore, down 31.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.22 crore in March 2021 down 31.72% from Rs. 70.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 down 108.87% from Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021 down 65.17% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2020.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 237.75 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 19.23% over the last 12 months.