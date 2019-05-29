EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 84.97 crore, up 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.97 crore in March 2019 up 5.81% from Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2019 up 18.23% from Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.44 crore in March 2019 up 14.12% from Rs. 27.55 crore in March 2018.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.05 in March 2018.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 384.95 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.