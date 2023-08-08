English
    EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.86 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.86 crore in June 2023 up 11.25% from Rs. 60.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2023 up 27.59% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2023 up 13.04% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022.

    EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

    EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 480.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.63% returns over the last 6 months and 16.20% over the last 12 months.

    EIH Associated Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.86107.8360.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.86107.8360.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.54----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9515.3513.40
    Depreciation4.044.044.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.8760.3435.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4628.096.99
    Other Income3.372.681.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8330.778.19
    Interest0.140.080.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6930.698.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6930.698.08
    Tax2.444.532.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.2526.175.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.2526.175.68
    Equity Share Capital30.4730.4730.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.388.591.86
    Diluted EPS2.388.591.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.388.591.86
    Diluted EPS2.388.591.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #EIH Assoc Hotel #EIH Associated Hotels #hotels #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

