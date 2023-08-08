EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.86 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.86 crore in June 2023 up 11.25% from Rs. 60.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2023 up 27.59% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2023 up 13.04% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 480.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.63% returns over the last 6 months and 16.20% over the last 12 months.