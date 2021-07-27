EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore, up 324.33% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore in June 2021 up 324.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.78 crore in June 2021 up 35.61% from Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2021 up 23.48% from Rs. 16.78 crore in June 2020.
EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 340.25 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.83% returns over the last 6 months and 39.65% over the last 12 months.
|EIH Associated Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.74
|48.22
|3.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.74
|48.22
|3.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.55
|10.19
|11.07
|Depreciation
|3.98
|4.19
|4.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.47
|31.66
|9.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.24
|2.18
|-22.42
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.51
|1.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.82
|2.70
|-21.02
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.89
|2.61
|-21.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.93
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.89
|-1.31
|-21.12
|Tax
|-7.11
|-0.36
|-5.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.78
|-0.95
|-15.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.78
|-0.95
|-15.19
|Equity Share Capital
|30.47
|30.47
|30.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-0.31
|-4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-0.31
|-4.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-0.31
|-4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-0.31
|-4.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited