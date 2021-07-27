EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore, up 324.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore in June 2021 up 324.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.78 crore in June 2021 up 35.61% from Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2021 up 23.48% from Rs. 16.78 crore in June 2020.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 340.25 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.83% returns over the last 6 months and 39.65% over the last 12 months.