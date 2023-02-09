 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, up 44.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in December 2022 up 44.3% from Rs. 76.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.6% from Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.76 crore in December 2022 up 72.36% from Rs. 27.13 crore in December 2021.
EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.25 in December 2021. EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 396.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 4.00% over the last 12 months.
EIH Associated Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations110.6158.5376.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations110.6158.5376.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--5.455.93
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.03--12.08
Depreciation4.174.253.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.6632.6332.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7416.2022.46
Other Income1.841.350.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5917.5523.14
Interest0.080.120.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.5017.4323.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.5017.4323.00
Tax12.340.977.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1716.4616.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1716.4616.00
Equity Share Capital30.4730.4730.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.900.855.25
Diluted EPS9.900.855.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.900.855.25
Diluted EPS9.900.855.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm