EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, up 44.3% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH Associated Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in December 2022 up 44.3% from Rs. 76.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.6% from Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.76 crore in December 2022 up 72.36% from Rs. 27.13 crore in December 2021.
EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.25 in December 2021.
|EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 396.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 4.00% over the last 12 months.
|EIH Associated Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.61
|58.53
|76.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.61
|58.53
|76.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|5.45
|5.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.03
|--
|12.08
|Depreciation
|4.17
|4.25
|3.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.66
|32.63
|32.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.74
|16.20
|22.46
|Other Income
|1.84
|1.35
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.59
|17.55
|23.14
|Interest
|0.08
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.50
|17.43
|23.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.50
|17.43
|23.00
|Tax
|12.34
|0.97
|7.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.17
|16.46
|16.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.17
|16.46
|16.00
|Equity Share Capital
|30.47
|30.47
|30.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.90
|0.85
|5.25
|Diluted EPS
|9.90
|0.85
|5.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.90
|0.85
|5.25
|Diluted EPS
|9.90
|0.85
|5.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited