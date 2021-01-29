EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, down 57.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in December 2020 down 57.1% from Rs. 85.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 99.33% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2020 down 85.48% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2019.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.69 in December 2019.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 281.80 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.64% over the last 12 months.