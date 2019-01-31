EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.84 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.84 crore in December 2018 up 0.23% from Rs. 84.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.33 crore in December 2018 down 12.53% from Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.55 crore in December 2018 down 10.8% from Rs. 34.25 crore in December 2017.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.50 in December 2017.

EIH Assoc Hotel shares closed at 335.35 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.