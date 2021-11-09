EID Parry Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 438.09 crore, down 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.09 crore in September 2021 down 17.26% from Rs. 529.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.19 crore in September 2021 down 44.31% from Rs. 131.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.24 crore in September 2021 down 49.01% from Rs. 225.99 crore in September 2020.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.42 in September 2020.

EID Parry shares closed at 485.80 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.59% returns over the last 6 months and 69.95% over the last 12 months.