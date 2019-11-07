EID Parry Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 441.89 crore, up 25.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.89 crore in September 2019 up 25.75% from Rs. 351.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2019 down 44.18% from Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.30 crore in September 2019 up 30.01% from Rs. 39.46 crore in September 2018.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2018.

EID Parry shares closed at 169.50 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.