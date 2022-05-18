EID Parry Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 922.31 crore, up 63.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 922.31 crore in March 2022 up 63.43% from Rs. 564.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.12 crore in March 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 168.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.91 crore in March 2022 up 5.2% from Rs. 293.63 crore in March 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.52 in March 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 499.80 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 17.42% over the last 12 months.