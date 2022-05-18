 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EID Parry Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 922.31 crore, up 63.43% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 922.31 crore in March 2022 up 63.43% from Rs. 564.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.12 crore in March 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 168.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.91 crore in March 2022 up 5.2% from Rs. 293.63 crore in March 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.52 in March 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 499.80 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 17.42% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 922.31 686.21 564.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 922.31 686.21 564.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 876.71 568.81 553.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.81 0.57 20.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -328.96 -79.01 -302.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.17 36.24 30.99
Depreciation 31.71 30.47 27.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.47 107.63 104.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.40 21.50 130.04
Other Income 126.80 20.03 135.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.20 41.53 265.97
Interest 10.15 11.48 17.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 267.05 30.05 248.57
Exceptional Items -- -13.73 -14.24
P/L Before Tax 267.05 16.32 234.33
Tax 41.93 -1.97 65.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 225.12 18.29 168.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 225.12 18.29 168.60
Equity Share Capital 17.74 17.74 17.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.71 1.03 9.52
Diluted EPS 12.70 1.03 9.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.71 1.03 9.52
Diluted EPS 12.70 1.03 9.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
