you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EID Parry Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 608.35 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 608.35 crore in March 2020 up 6.92% from Rs. 569.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.84 crore in March 2020 down 46.71% from Rs. 129.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.72 crore in March 2020 down 16.35% from Rs. 224.41 crore in March 2019.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2019.

EID Parry shares closed at 229.75 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.89% returns over the last 6 months and 30.24% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations608.35437.41569.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations608.35437.41569.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials522.20368.12584.65
Purchase of Traded Goods1.071.410.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-196.87-66.53-312.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.8638.0435.75
Depreciation30.3130.6128.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses80.1388.77114.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.65-23.01117.24
Other Income26.7619.2778.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.41-3.74196.15
Interest39.0330.6530.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.38-34.39165.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax118.38-34.39165.90
Tax49.54-14.4136.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.84-19.98129.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.84-19.98129.18
Equity Share Capital17.7017.7017.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.89-1.137.29
Diluted EPS3.89-1.137.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.89-1.137.29
Diluted EPS3.89-1.137.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #EID Parry #EID Parry (India) #Results #sugar

Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

