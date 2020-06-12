EID Parry Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 608.35 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.35 crore in March 2020 up 6.92% from Rs. 569.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.84 crore in March 2020 down 46.71% from Rs. 129.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.72 crore in March 2020 down 16.35% from Rs. 224.41 crore in March 2019.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2019.

EID Parry shares closed at 229.75 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.89% returns over the last 6 months and 30.24% over the last 12 months.