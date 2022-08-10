 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EID Parry Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.73 crore, up 60.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 721.73 crore in June 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 449.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022 up 139.7% from Rs. 33.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022 up 353.58% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 558.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.91% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 721.73 922.31 449.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 721.73 922.31 449.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.54 876.71 79.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 26.81 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 464.92 -328.96 279.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.12 33.17 36.69
Depreciation 32.86 31.71 28.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.23 132.47 70.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.43 150.40 -44.49
Other Income 14.55 126.80 12.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.88 277.20 -32.45
Interest 7.93 10.15 11.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.81 267.05 -43.93
Exceptional Items 44.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.39 267.05 -43.93
Tax 1.25 41.93 -10.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.14 225.12 -33.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.14 225.12 -33.10
Equity Share Capital 17.74 17.74 17.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 12.71 -1.87
Diluted EPS 0.74 12.70 -1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 12.71 -1.87
Diluted EPS 0.74 12.70 -1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
