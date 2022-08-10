EID Parry Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.73 crore, up 60.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.73 crore in June 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 449.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022 up 139.7% from Rs. 33.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022 up 353.58% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 558.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.91% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.