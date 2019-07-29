EID Parry Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 387.99 crore, down 14.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 387.99 crore in June 2019 down 14.89% from Rs. 455.85 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.12 crore in June 2019 down 197.59% from Rs. 54.43 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.71 crore in June 2019 up 70.3% from Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2018.
EID Parry shares closed at 159.45 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -27.95% over the last 12 months.
|EID Parry (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|387.99
|569.00
|455.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|387.99
|569.00
|455.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.42
|584.65
|76.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.29
|0.84
|2.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|164.17
|-312.73
|384.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.13
|35.75
|36.54
|Depreciation
|28.97
|28.26
|28.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.69
|114.99
|70.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.68
|117.24
|-143.75
|Other Income
|19.00
|78.91
|12.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.68
|196.15
|-131.65
|Interest
|32.46
|30.25
|29.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-92.14
|165.90
|-161.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|35.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-92.14
|165.90
|-126.14
|Tax
|-39.02
|36.72
|-44.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.12
|129.18
|-81.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|135.81
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.12
|129.18
|54.43
|Equity Share Capital
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|7.29
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|7.29
|3.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|7.29
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|7.29
|3.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited