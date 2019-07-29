EID Parry Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 387.99 crore, down 14.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.99 crore in June 2019 down 14.89% from Rs. 455.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.12 crore in June 2019 down 197.59% from Rs. 54.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.71 crore in June 2019 up 70.3% from Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2018.

EID Parry shares closed at 159.45 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -27.95% over the last 12 months.