EID Parry Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 686.21 crore, up 56.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.21 crore in December 2021 up 56.18% from Rs. 439.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021 down 94.61% from Rs. 339.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.00 crore in December 2021 up 135.14% from Rs. 30.62 crore in December 2020.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.17 in December 2020.

EID Parry shares closed at 477.50 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)