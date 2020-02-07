EID Parry Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore in December 2019 down 8.64% from Rs. 478.79 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2019 up 36.35% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.87 crore in December 2019 up 173.63% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2018.
EID Parry shares closed at 238.55 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.
|EID Parry (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|437.41
|441.89
|478.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|437.41
|441.89
|478.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|368.12
|221.72
|388.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.41
|0.74
|1.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-66.53
|111.31
|-20.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.04
|40.58
|36.39
|Depreciation
|30.61
|29.67
|28.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.77
|91.14
|90.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.01
|-53.27
|-46.38
|Other Income
|19.27
|74.90
|27.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.74
|21.63
|-18.92
|Interest
|30.65
|33.52
|27.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.39
|-11.89
|-45.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.39
|-11.89
|-45.97
|Tax
|-14.41
|-17.98
|-14.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.98
|6.09
|-31.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.98
|6.09
|-31.39
|Equity Share Capital
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|0.34
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|0.34
|-1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|0.34
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|0.34
|-1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am