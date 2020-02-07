App
BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
EID Parry Standalone December 2019
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EID Parry Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore in December 2019 down 8.64% from Rs. 478.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2019 up 36.35% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.87 crore in December 2019 up 173.63% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2018.

EID Parry shares closed at 238.55 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations437.41441.89478.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations437.41441.89478.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials368.12221.72388.37
Purchase of Traded Goods1.410.741.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.53111.31-20.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.0440.5836.39
Depreciation30.6129.6728.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.7791.1490.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.01-53.27-46.38
Other Income19.2774.9027.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.7421.63-18.92
Interest30.6533.5227.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.39-11.89-45.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-34.39-11.89-45.97
Tax-14.41-17.98-14.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.986.09-31.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.986.09-31.39
Equity Share Capital17.7017.7017.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.130.34-1.77
Diluted EPS-1.130.34-1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.130.34-1.77
Diluted EPS-1.130.34-1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #EID Parry #EID Parry (India) #Results #sugar

