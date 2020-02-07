EID Parry Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore in December 2019 down 8.64% from Rs. 478.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2019 up 36.35% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.87 crore in December 2019 up 173.63% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2018.

EID Parry shares closed at 238.55 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.