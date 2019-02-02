EID Parry Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 478.79 crore, up 2.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 478.79 crore in December 2018 up 2.89% from Rs. 465.34 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2018 up 62.17% from Rs. 82.98 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2018 down 84.16% from Rs. 61.99 crore in December 2017.
EID Parry shares closed at 202.40 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -38.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|EID Parry (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|478.79
|351.39
|461.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|3.97
|Total Income From Operations
|478.79
|351.39
|465.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|388.37
|190.06
|630.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|2.92
|2.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.17
|77.43
|-345.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.39
|36.76
|36.71
|Depreciation
|28.74
|28.52
|28.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.79
|77.70
|103.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.38
|-62.00
|9.85
|Other Income
|27.46
|72.94
|23.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.92
|10.94
|33.19
|Interest
|27.05
|26.48
|25.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-45.97
|-15.54
|7.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-90.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.97
|-15.54
|-82.40
|Tax
|-14.58
|-26.45
|0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.39
|10.91
|-82.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.39
|10.91
|-82.98
|Equity Share Capital
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|0.62
|-4.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|0.62
|-4.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|0.62
|-4.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|0.62
|-4.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited