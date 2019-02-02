EID Parry Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 478.79 crore, up 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.79 crore in December 2018 up 2.89% from Rs. 465.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2018 up 62.17% from Rs. 82.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2018 down 84.16% from Rs. 61.99 crore in December 2017.

EID Parry shares closed at 202.40 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -38.17% over the last 12 months.