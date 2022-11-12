 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EID Parry Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,327.63 crore, up 62.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,327.63 crore in September 2022 up 62.32% from Rs. 6,978.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.40 crore in September 2022 down 1% from Rs. 243.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.11 crore in September 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 772.65 crore in September 2021.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in September 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 625.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.73% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,327.63 7,146.47 6,978.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11,327.63 7,146.47 6,978.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,587.89 5,480.98 3,936.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,660.99 1,077.61 1,008.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 995.81 -1,083.73 414.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 223.37 211.73 175.65
Depreciation 91.81 88.11 81.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 910.07 766.45 696.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 857.69 605.32 664.23
Other Income 28.61 59.67 26.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 886.30 664.99 690.70
Interest 78.97 44.74 41.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 807.33 620.25 648.73
Exceptional Items -- 44.20 --
P/L Before Tax 807.33 664.45 648.73
Tax 242.23 170.91 177.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 565.10 493.54 470.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 565.10 493.54 470.75
Minority Interest -323.65 -217.95 -226.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 0.65 -0.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 241.40 276.24 243.84
Equity Share Capital 17.75 17.74 17.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.60 15.57 13.77
Diluted EPS 13.55 15.53 13.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.60 15.57 13.77
Diluted EPS 13.55 15.53 13.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
