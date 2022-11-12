EID Parry Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,327.63 crore, up 62.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,327.63 crore in September 2022 up 62.32% from Rs. 6,978.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.40 crore in September 2022 down 1% from Rs. 243.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.11 crore in September 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 772.65 crore in September 2021.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in September 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 625.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.73% over the last 12 months.