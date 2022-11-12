English
    EID Parry Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,327.63 crore, up 62.32% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,327.63 crore in September 2022 up 62.32% from Rs. 6,978.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.40 crore in September 2022 down 1% from Rs. 243.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.11 crore in September 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 772.65 crore in September 2021.

    EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in September 2021.

    EID Parry shares closed at 625.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.73% over the last 12 months.

    EID Parry (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,327.637,146.476,978.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,327.637,146.476,978.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,587.895,480.983,936.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,660.991,077.611,008.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks995.81-1,083.73414.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost223.37211.73175.65
    Depreciation91.8188.1181.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses910.07766.45696.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax857.69605.32664.23
    Other Income28.6159.6726.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax886.30664.99690.70
    Interest78.9744.7441.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax807.33620.25648.73
    Exceptional Items--44.20--
    P/L Before Tax807.33664.45648.73
    Tax242.23170.91177.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities565.10493.54470.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period565.10493.54470.75
    Minority Interest-323.65-217.95-226.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.050.65-0.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates241.40276.24243.84
    Equity Share Capital17.7517.7417.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6015.5713.77
    Diluted EPS13.5515.5313.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6015.5713.77
    Diluted EPS13.5515.5313.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

