PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|eid-parry-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-5836-21-crore-up-2-81-y-o-y-6098401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 121

Need 1 more seats to win

MGB : 114

Need 8 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EID Parry Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,836.21 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,836.21 crore in September 2020 up 2.81% from Rs. 5,676.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.80 crore in September 2020 up 75.03% from Rs. 181.57 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 889.22 crore in September 2020 up 30.63% from Rs. 680.74 crore in September 2019.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 17.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.25 in September 2019.

EID Parry shares closed at 285.85 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 80.80% returns over the last 6 months and 75.37% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,836.214,142.095,676.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5,836.214,142.095,676.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,624.631,916.692,483.55
Purchase of Traded Goods734.27623.11260.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks721.16504.901,461.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost180.76171.48163.65
Depreciation83.5983.7581.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses699.83495.34647.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax791.97346.82578.55
Other Income13.6615.4521.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax805.63362.27599.58
Interest58.6788.80115.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax746.96273.47484.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax746.96273.47484.53
Tax185.35145.39104.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities561.61128.08380.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period561.61128.08380.48
Minority Interest-244.90-100.81-198.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.092.06-0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates317.8029.33181.57
Equity Share Capital17.7017.7017.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.951.6610.25
Diluted EPS17.901.6410.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.957.2410.25
Diluted EPS17.901.6410.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #EID Parry #EID Parry (India) #Results #sugar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.