EID Parry Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,836.21 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,836.21 crore in September 2020 up 2.81% from Rs. 5,676.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.80 crore in September 2020 up 75.03% from Rs. 181.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 889.22 crore in September 2020 up 30.63% from Rs. 680.74 crore in September 2019.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 17.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.25 in September 2019.

EID Parry shares closed at 285.85 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 80.80% returns over the last 6 months and 75.37% over the last 12 months.