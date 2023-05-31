EID Parry Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,860.31 crore, up 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,860.31 crore in March 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 5,667.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.95 crore in March 2023 down 40.85% from Rs. 302.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 648.48 crore in March 2023 down 8.41% from Rs. 708.05 crore in March 2022.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.06 in March 2022.

EID Parry shares closed at 485.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.47% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.