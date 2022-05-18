 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EID Parry Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,667.34 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,667.34 crore in March 2022 up 45.02% from Rs. 3,907.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.52 crore in March 2022 up 4871.61% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 708.05 crore in March 2022 up 119.38% from Rs. 322.75 crore in March 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 17.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 499.70 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 17.41% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,667.34 6,528.65 3,907.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,667.34 6,528.65 3,907.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,411.84 4,218.50 3,205.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 130.73 847.57 132.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -399.69 -44.24 -540.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 203.45 198.92 179.28
Depreciation 87.64 83.72 81.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 701.97 694.48 629.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 531.40 529.70 220.78
Other Income 89.01 42.11 20.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 620.41 571.81 241.34
Interest 37.81 37.91 40.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 582.60 533.90 201.27
Exceptional Items -- -13.73 -14.24
P/L Before Tax 582.60 520.17 187.03
Tax 152.44 126.11 124.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 430.16 394.06 62.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 430.16 394.06 62.94
Minority Interest -126.44 -166.65 -67.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.20 0.45 -1.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 302.52 227.86 -6.34
Equity Share Capital 17.74 17.74 17.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.06 12.85 0.36
Diluted EPS 17.04 12.81 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.06 12.85 0.36
Diluted EPS 17.04 12.81 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
