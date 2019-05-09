EID Parry Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,651.77 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,651.77 crore in March 2019 up 7.83% from Rs. 3,386.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.06 crore in March 2019 up 290.46% from Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.91 crore in March 2019 up 95.14% from Rs. 251.06 crore in March 2018.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2018.

EID Parry shares closed at 184.10 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -31.69% over the last 12 months.