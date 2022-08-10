EID Parry Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,146.47 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,146.47 crore in June 2022 up 64.12% from Rs. 4,354.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.24 crore in June 2022 up 108.31% from Rs. 132.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.10 crore in June 2022 up 53.13% from Rs. 491.79 crore in June 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.49 in June 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 558.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.65% over the last 12 months.