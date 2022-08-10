 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

EID Parry Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,146.47 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,146.47 crore in June 2022 up 64.12% from Rs. 4,354.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.24 crore in June 2022 up 108.31% from Rs. 132.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.10 crore in June 2022 up 53.13% from Rs. 491.79 crore in June 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.49 in June 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 558.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.65% over the last 12 months.

EID Parry (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,146.47 5,667.34 4,354.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,146.47 5,667.34 4,354.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,480.98 4,411.84 2,712.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,077.61 130.73 504.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,083.73 -399.69 -118.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 211.73 203.45 192.91
Depreciation 88.11 87.64 80.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 766.45 701.97 628.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 605.32 531.40 353.81
Other Income 59.67 89.01 57.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 664.99 620.41 411.11
Interest 44.74 37.81 34.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 620.25 582.60 376.89
Exceptional Items 44.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax 664.45 582.60 376.89
Tax 170.91 152.44 98.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 493.54 430.16 278.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 493.54 430.16 278.01
Minority Interest -217.95 -126.44 -147.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.65 -1.20 1.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 276.24 302.52 132.61
Equity Share Capital 17.74 17.74 17.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.57 17.06 7.49
Diluted EPS 15.53 17.04 7.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.57 17.06 7.49
Diluted EPS 15.53 17.04 7.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #EID Parry #EID Parry (India) #Results #sugar
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.