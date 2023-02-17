EID Parry Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore, up 51.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore in December 2022 up 51.89% from Rs. 6,528.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.89 crore in December 2022 up 10.11% from Rs. 227.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 853.13 crore in December 2022 up 30.14% from Rs. 655.53 crore in December 2021.