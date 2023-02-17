 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EID Parry Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore, up 51.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore in December 2022 up 51.89% from Rs. 6,528.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.89 crore in December 2022 up 10.11% from Rs. 227.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 853.13 crore in December 2022 up 30.14% from Rs. 655.53 crore in December 2021.

EID Parry (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,916.61 11,327.63 6,528.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,916.61 11,327.63 6,528.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,760.96 6,587.89 4,218.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,567.12 1,660.99 847.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -320.59 995.81 -44.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 223.15 223.37 198.92
Depreciation 91.48 91.81 83.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 771.59 910.07 694.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 822.90 857.69 529.70
Other Income -61.25 28.61 42.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 761.65 886.30 571.81
Interest 87.35 78.97 37.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 674.30 807.33 533.90
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.73
P/L Before Tax 674.30 807.33 520.17
Tax 182.11 242.23 126.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 492.19 565.10 394.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 492.19 565.10 394.06
Minority Interest -230.71 -323.65 -166.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.59 -0.05 0.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 250.89 241.40 227.86
Equity Share Capital 17.75 17.75 17.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.14 13.60 12.85
Diluted EPS 14.09 13.55 12.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.14 13.60 12.85
Diluted EPS 14.09 13.55 12.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited