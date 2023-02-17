English
    EID Parry Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore, up 51.89% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore in December 2022 up 51.89% from Rs. 6,528.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.89 crore in December 2022 up 10.11% from Rs. 227.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 853.13 crore in December 2022 up 30.14% from Rs. 655.53 crore in December 2021.

    EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 14.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.85 in December 2021.

    EID Parry shares closed at 531.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.09% over the last 12 months.

    EID Parry (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,916.6111,327.636,528.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,916.6111,327.636,528.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,760.966,587.894,218.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,567.121,660.99847.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-320.59995.81-44.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost223.15223.37198.92
    Depreciation91.4891.8183.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses771.59910.07694.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax822.90857.69529.70
    Other Income-61.2528.6142.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax761.65886.30571.81
    Interest87.3578.9737.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax674.30807.33533.90
    Exceptional Items-----13.73
    P/L Before Tax674.30807.33520.17
    Tax182.11242.23126.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities492.19565.10394.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period492.19565.10394.06
    Minority Interest-230.71-323.65-166.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.59-0.050.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates250.89241.40227.86
    Equity Share Capital17.7517.7517.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1413.6012.85
    Diluted EPS14.0913.5512.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1413.6012.85
    Diluted EPS14.0913.5512.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

