EID Parry Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore, up 51.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,916.61 crore in December 2022 up 51.89% from Rs. 6,528.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.89 crore in December 2022 up 10.11% from Rs. 227.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 853.13 crore in December 2022 up 30.14% from Rs. 655.53 crore in December 2021.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 14.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.85 in December 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 531.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.09% over the last 12 months.