EID Parry Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,528.65 crore, up 38.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,528.65 crore in December 2021 up 38.87% from Rs. 4,701.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.86 crore in December 2021 up 113.79% from Rs. 106.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 655.53 crore in December 2021 up 17.34% from Rs. 558.64 crore in December 2020.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 12.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.02 in December 2020.

EID Parry shares closed at 477.50 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)