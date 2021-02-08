EID Parry Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,701.19 crore, up 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,701.19 crore in December 2020 up 15.18% from Rs. 4,081.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.58 crore in December 2020 down 32.02% from Rs. 156.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.64 crore in December 2020 up 9.7% from Rs. 509.26 crore in December 2019.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.86 in December 2019.

EID Parry shares closed at 342.60 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.01% returns over the last 6 months and 56.72% over the last 12 months.