EID Parry Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,081.64 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,081.64 crore in December 2019 up 9.94% from Rs. 3,712.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.77 crore in December 2019 up 85.7% from Rs. 84.42 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 509.26 crore in December 2019 up 36.93% from Rs. 371.90 crore in December 2018.

EID Parry EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2018.

EID Parry shares closed at 238.55 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.